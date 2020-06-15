Three-Wheeled Tuk-Tuk Racing Is Real, and Even Better Than It Sounds

Humans have been racing cars since the second one was built, and in the land of Sri Lanka, this spirit of motorsport is surprisingly strong. Earlier this year, 200 teams gathered to race those little motorized rickshaws known as tuk-tuks in an 80-plus-mile, winner-tuks-all event spanning almost half the country.

Crudely named the Tuk It 2020 by its sponsor Red Bull, the fourth annual running of this increasingly popular three-wheeler race kicked off Feb. 22 at the Moonamale Estate in Kaluaggala. Stage one of the event, reports The Papare, involved romping across a motocross track-like "obstacle course," which would be a cakewalk in anything more stable than a tuk-tuk.