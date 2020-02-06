An Indy Car, Rally Car, and FMX Dirtbike Drive Into an Empty Indy Motor Speedway…

The crew enters IMS guns blazing through the pedestrian tunnel, right below the yard of bricks. From there, they speed their different ways with Rossi sticking to the pavement while Pastrana and Duffy opt for dirt. Not even the track's golf course is off-limits when you're given the keys, no questions asked.

Rossi slides his No. 27 NAPA Honda around the 2.4-mile road course, joining Pastrana down the straight that splits the famous oval in half. Meanwhile, Duffy is busy checking out the private suites and Gasoline Alley atop his four-stroke.

After a fair bit of hooning, like Pastrana drifting IMS's near-quarter-mile dirt track with donuts to boot, the three meet up for a perfectly executed sequence. With Rossi sideways mid-corner, Pastrana jumping his Subaru just above, and Duffy sailing over the top of everyone, it makes for quite the Kodak moment.