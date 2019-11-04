Roger Penske Buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series

According to a brief press release sent by the Speedway, the board of directors of Hulman & Company approved the sale of the company and certain subsidiaries to the Roger and Jay Penske-owned conglomerate, which also owns Rolling Stone and other popular entertainment, automotive, and media brands.

Penske Entertainment Corp. is the new owner of the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway , IndyCar, and the racing series' broadcasting arm IMS Productions. The sale was confirmed by various official channels Monday morning, but a press conference scheduled for later today will reveal more details of the sale.

Specifics of the sale were not immediately revealed, with most communications pointing at the future press conference with Penske, Chairman of Hulman & Company Tony George, and President and CEO of Hulman & Company (and IndyCar boss) Mark Miles.

Rumors regarding the future of the racing facility swirled after the death of the family matriarch and IMS Chairman of the Board Emeritus Mari Hulman George in Nov. 2018. Miles and other executives mostly put these to rest when asked by the media, but now it's evident that a deal has been in the works for most likely a very long time.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the world-famous Indy 500 race, which is considered motor racing's crown jewel along with the Monaco F1 Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was acquired in 1945 by Anton "Tony" Hulman from Eddie Rickenbacker for a reported $750,000. It has remained in the Hulman George family ever since, along with other non-racing enterprises that have also been sold off in recent years, including the family's first original business: Clabber Girl Corp.

This is a developing story.