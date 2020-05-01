This Weekend: Virtual IndyCar Makes Indy Debut, Formula 1 Visits Interlagos

No matter what your favorite form of racing is, it's likely to be covered this weekend in the sim realm. Formula 1's virtual series is visiting the beloved Interlagos circuit in Brazil and the IndyCar iRacing Challenge will compete at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, NASCAR faces the challenge of Dover International Speedway's "Monster Mile" short track. From technical road courses to 200-mile-per-hour ovals, there's something to scratch any itch caused by racing withdrawals. Here's when, where, and how to watch all of the top series in action from May 2-3. IndyCar Who: Indy 500 winners Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, and Helio Castroneves with series guest Scott Speed, among others

Indy 500 winners Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, and Helio Castroneves with series guest Scott Speed, among others What: The sixth and final planned round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge

The sixth and final planned round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge When: Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: A digital recreation of Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, broadcasted on NBCSN

Last week, McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris mopped the floor while moonlighting in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Circuit of The Americas. He won the race from pole position, proving his reputation as a seasoned—and highly successful—sim racer against IndyCar's top dogs. Norris will be joining the field again on Saturday, along with a slew of previous winners who will compete virtually against one another on the sport's greatest stage: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Former Indy 500 winners entered in this weekend's First Responder 175 presented by GMR include Scott Dixon, Will Power, Tony Kanaan, Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Takuma Sato, and Helio Castroneves. Likewise, guest drivers Scott Speed and Stefan Wilson will try their hand at the 2.5-mile oval. Formula 1 Who: Ferrari youngster Charles Leclerc and Red Bull Racing sophomore Alex Albon, among others

Ferrari youngster Charles Leclerc and Red Bull Racing sophomore Alex Albon, among others What: Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix

Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix When: Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m. ET Where: A virtual version of Interlagos, broadcasted in America on ESPN

In the real world, this weekend was supposed to mark Zandvoort's return to Formula 1 racing by way of the Dutch Grand Prix. However, since Zandvoort isn't a listed track on the F1 2019 gaming platform, organizers left it up to fans to decide where they'll race on Sunday. Their vote? Interlagos. Consistently one of the year's most thrilling tracks, the Brazilian circuit is sure to deliver a punch with pros like Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon. Luckily, the latter won't have Lewis Hamilton to look out for this time around. It'll be tough to match last year's astonishing race, though, whose podium consisted of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly, and McLaren's Carlos Sainz. NASCAR Who: Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and last week's winner Alex Bowman, among others

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and last week's winner Alex Bowman, among others What: The sixth round of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

The sixth round of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series When: Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Laser-scanned version of Dover International Speedway, broadcasted on Fox Sports