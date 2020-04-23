Why Sim Racing at the Pro Level Is Harder Than You Think

If you didn't know better, you'd think that virtual racing is infinitely easier than the real deal. After all, there's essentially no danger involved and you can compete against the world's best while wearing the same t-shirt for a third consecutive day. However, when you're a professional driver with a legitimate team like Formula E's Nissan e.Dams, it's far more complicated. Let series champion Sebastien Buemi and his teammate Oliver Rowland explain.

Buemi is a seasoned racer in everything from open-wheel cars to championship-winning endurance prototypes. He's raced in various series, accumulating 55 total Formula 1 starts with Toro Rosso, and he's also a two-time Le Mans 24-Hour champion. His resume isn't bad, in other words.

Rowland, who made his Formula E debut last season, is a former member of the Williams F1 young driver program who also has experience in all forms of motorsport. From driving for Manor in the World Endurance Championship to winning the Formula Renault UK championship in 2011, he's no stranger to high-speed action and the kind of discipline required in order to succeed in motor racing.

Buemi completed the 2018/2019 Formula E season as championship runner-up to Jean-Eric Vergne, while Rowland finished in a respectable 10th—not bad for his rookie season, which also happened to be Nissan's first in Formula E.

Regardless of their past experiences, both drivers admit that sim racing is on another level. That's where they now find themselves as part of Formula E's Race at Home Challenge, which like most other forms of racing has moved to the virtual world, for now, thanks to the pandemic.

First off, the sim rig is completely different than a full-fledged racing cockpit. While some have fully customized setups catered to their personal preferences, others are dealt a different card.

Buemi and Rowland, for example, are running a Formula E-issued Playseat rig in the series' upcoming Race From Home Challenge. While the equipment is certainly up to snuff, other racers with their own sim setups have tailored environments with full motion and force feedback. That's the advantage of being a sim racing regular—you've got more seat time in a rig that's made specifically for you, while those who are newer to eSports are adapting with unfamiliar equipment. It's worth clarifying that these rigs were provided by the series not only so drivers didn't have to source their own equipment during these trialing times, but also to enforce a leveled playing field.

Rowland explained to The Drive and other outlets in a video call, "It's all very new and I've done some races aside from Formula E as well and it's actually extremely difficult and a bit mind-blowing how good some of the [professional sim racers] are."

Much of this boils down to their experience, of course, but those with more advanced equipment have an inherent advantage. As we've seen, though, you don't need a five-figure rig to do well in a sim race.