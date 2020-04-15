A Pro Racer Wrecked So Hard in iRacing that His Sim Rig Collapsed

With real racing impossible under shelter-in-place orders, the pros have taken to simulators to stay sharp. These fledgling sim racers are discovering, however, their digital competition is just as cutthroat, the punishment just as painful, and as Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor found, the crashes just as jarring.

While competing in this past weekend's eNASCAR Monza Madness event, Taylor cut to the inside of one of the circuit's banked corners to allow faster traffic past. Some of this traffic, however, was busy fighting for position, and one of the overtaking cars misjudged the available space on the track, colliding with Taylor as he passed. Both drivers speared into the barriers, and Jordan's sim rig shook violently to simulate the impact—if anything a little too violently because Taylor found himself on the floor as his setup collapsed.