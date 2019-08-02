Motorcycle-Riding Genius Builds Indian Springfield Dark Horse With Traeger Grill Sidecar

Riders of Indian motorcycles attending the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will eat well while on the road thanks to this novel way to cook and eat on the go: a wood-burning sidecar grill. Oregon-based custom motorcycle shop See See Motorcycles earned credit for the concept by combining an Indian Springfield Dark Horse—which turns gasoline into motion and noise—with a Traeger Ironwood 885 grill, which turns wood pellets into heat and smoke. The end result, of course, is delicious and smoky meat any place on the road with a shoulder and a scenic view.

Traeger Grills

This weekend, the bike's builder Thor Drake has selected the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota as his any place. With around 500,000 visitors expected over the next several days, mister Drake will have his hands full and his grill running at full tilt, though he reportedly won't be responsible for feeding everyone who wants a bite of brisket. Auto Evolution reports Drake will exclusively serve riders of Indian motorcycles.

Traeger Grills Thor Drake with his creation