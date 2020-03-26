This Electric Tuk Tuk RV Is the Social-Distancing Ride of Our Dreams

It's an actual roadworthy vehicle that you can drive—albeit a term used rather loosely here. Xinge says that its 1,400-pound RV is fully electric and is capable of traveling at speeds up to 25 miles per hour. That's not a typo.

The company also notes that its electric motor is powered by a small 7.2-kilowatt-hour battery, but doesn't tell us how much range the RV will cover. For comparison, its battery capacity is around 10 percent of the pack found inside of a Tesla Model 3. Its 60-volt system makes no mention of fast-charging, so we expect traveling long distances will not only take quite a while but also result in an unprecedented number of lengthy stops.

Opening a door reveals quite the polarizing interior, with white block walls, a faux-drop-ceiling, and even woodgrain paneling greet you. Some models are equipped with imitation marble tables, while others have a small counter to make for increased space. Amenities include a small flat-screen TV, portable air conditioner, and a minibar-sized refrigerator. To top it all off, one of the examples that we came across even had a shower.