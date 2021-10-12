Drive Deals: Unbeatable Prices on Automotive Gear and Tools from Northern Tool, Plus Walmart, Amazon, and More
Whether you're into cars, trucks, RVs, or motorcycles, there's something for everyone.
If you're reading this, you're a fan of all things automotive. Whether you love cars, trucks, Jeeps, RVs, or motorcycles — one or all, you read The Drive because you know we bring you the best, most up-to-date insight on all of it.
Today's Drive Deals introduces a ton of fantastic bargains from Northern Tool + Equipment. Family-owned since 1981, Northern Tool should be your go-to for real tools and gear you need for your garage or shop.
Based in Duluth, Minn., "Quality Tools for Serious Work" is the company's credo, and we have to admit, the selection is impressive and bordering on overwhelming. From respected international brand names to in-house brands like NorthStar, Powerhorse, Bannon, and Klutch, there are literally thousands of tools, gear, and equipment for sale at Northern Tool.
Best of all, Northern always offers a slew of great deals on the tools and products real wrenches need, from automotive to landscape to material handling and everything in between. Car lovers and garage rats will find a host of bargains to tackle any job. One thing's for sure: You can expect to see more from Northern Tool in our bi-weekly Deals roundups.
Automotive / Truck Parts & Accessories
- Get $50 Back on a $300+ Rugged Ridge Truck Wheel / Covers / Bumper / Accessories / RealTruck
- 20% Off Orders Over $300 / Use code OCT20 / Morris 4x4 Center
- LeBra All Weather Car Bra, Various Sizes / From $103.50 / AutoAnything
- Mobil1 Motor Oil, 5 qt. / $25.47 / Walmart
- 20% Off Ionic Nerf Bars, Various Types and Sizes / RealTruck
- Turtle Wax 53410 Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Wet Wax / $11.46 / Amazon
- Pioneer DEH-S6220BS CD Receiver with Built-in Bluetooth & SiriusXM-Ready / $179 / Walmart
- Power Stop Z36 Truck & Tow Brake Kits / From $138.21 / AutoAnything
- ViviLink 2.5K Dash Cam for Cars / $35.99 / Walmart
- Meguiar's G7716 Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Quick Wax 16 Oz./ $6.88 / Amazon
- Coverking Neosupreme Seat Covers / $199.99 per row / AutoAnything
- Husky Liners Weatherbeaters Floor Liners / From $49.56 / RealTruck
- Corfich Waterproof Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier, 15 Cu. Ft., / $71.99 / Amazon
Tools / Garage / Shop Gear
- Up to $150 off Select Combo Kits - Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and More / Home Depot
- Yellow Jacket Low-Profile Super-Duty 3-ton Jack / $249.99 / Northern Tool + Equipment
- Ingersoll Rand 2235QTiMAX 1/2” Drive Air Impact Wrench / $275.26 / Amazon
- Bosch Inductive Timing Light / $19.99 / Northern Tool + Equipment
- Juggernaut Storage 36"W x 18"D x 56"H 4-Shelf Resin Shelving Unit, 600 lb Capacity Black / $34.76 / Walmart
- Ironton 5-Gallon Tire Bead Seater / $114.99 / Northern Tool + Equipment
- Innova 5510 CarScan Tech Bluetooth Code Reader Vehicle Diagnostic Scanner Tool / $229.99 / Walmart
- NorthStar Portable Gas-Powered Air Compressor / $2,999.99 / Northern Tool + Equipment
RV / Travel / Outdoor
- Up to $250 Off RV Sleep Accessories / Mattresses, bedding, and more / Camping World
- Dometic Penguin II RV Air Conditioner / $999.97 / Camping World
- Gerber Curve Multi-Tool / $9.99 / Blade HQ
- Suburban Manufacturing SW6DE RV Water Heater / $396.26 / Amazon
- Camco (55191) 25' PowerGrip Heavy-Duty Outdoor 30-Amp Extension Cord for RV / $42.09 / Amazon
- Camco 40043 TastePure RV/Marine Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector / $17.30 / Amazon
- Rophor RV Leveling Blocks/Ramps Kit / $59.99 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Iron Workers Mercury Jeans | 29% ($40.00) Off / $99.99 / Revzilla
- Sena Technologies SMH10R Bluetooth Communication System Dual Pack / $279.99 / J&P Cycles
- Cardo PackTalk Bold with JBL Audio Duo Bluetooth Communication System / $509.96 / J&P Cycles
- Tour Master Sonora Air 2.0 Jacket | 20% ($40.00) Off / $159.99 / Revzilla
- Nelson-Rigg SR-6000 Stormrider Black/Orange Rain Suit / $62.96 / J&P Cycles
- Scorpion EXO-R420 Helmet / $149.95 / Revzilla
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit 50% Off / $39.99
-
