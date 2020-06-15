Here's How Much Horsepower a Fox Mustang Makes After 30 Years and 173,000 Miles

Common sense states the more wear and tear on an engine, the less efficient its drivetrain becomes, and therefore the more power it loses. Systems of moving parts are bound to suffer parasitic losses over time, especially if maintenance is an afterthought. Take care of the power plant, though, and you'll find it returns the favor—even after 30 years and 173,000 miles. That's the case with this Ford Mustang Fox Body that's lost hardly any output since the days when Ronald Reagan was president.

The crew at Late Model Restoration strapped a 1989 Mustang with its original 5.0-liter V8 to the dyno. The car's appearance is different than stock, with a Saleen body kit and period-correct Saleen wheels to match, though the engine is largely factory spec. A full exhaust has been installed, which is likely good for around 15-20 horsepower max, and timing has been set to 14 degrees instead of the stock 10 degrees.

Even with the mild power-adders, you might expect the dyno results to be significantly under stock. After all, this engine has seen its fair share of use. It certainly sounds nice on the dyno, but V8s from this period—not just the Mustang's—were more bark than bite. Nevertheless, here are the results: