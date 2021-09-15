Hot Deals for Car Lovers from Walmart, RevZilla and More, Plus a Huge Sale on Child Car Seats at Amazon

There are tons of deals below, but today we'd like to put a spotlight on a big sale on car seats over at Amazon. For a limited time, score great savings on car seats, boosters, and convertibles for babies, toddlers, and kids. And this isn't knock-off stuff; we're talking trusted brand names like Graco, Britax, and Evenflo.

If you're looking for the best deals on automotive parts, gear, tools, and more, you've come to the right place. Each week, The Drive curates a selection of markdowns and bargains on the stuff car lovers dream about. And there's plenty of lust-worthy gear on sale for the motorcyclist and pickup truck enthusiast, too.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

For example, one of Graco's top-of-the-line car seats, the 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 (pictured above), provides 10 years of use. You may never need another car seat. It seamlessly transforms from a rear-facing harness car seat (for babies 4-40 pounds), to a forward-facing harness car seat (toddlers 22-65 pounds), to a high-backed belt-positioning booster seat (kids 40-100 pounds), to a backless belt-positioning booster (kids 40-120 pounds). Engineered to protect your little one in frontal, side, rear, and rollover crashes, it normally costs $310. But today, you can pick it up for the astonishing price of just $200.

Or take the Britax Boulevard ClickTight convertible car seat. It features a cool-and-dry, moisture-wicking fabric that keeps your kid cool and comfortable all day long. It's perfect for babies to toddlers up to 65 pounds. Right now, it's marked down to $284 (from $355).

Not in the market for a car seat? That's cool — there are tons of great savings below. Happy hunting.

