Labor Day Sales Are Live! Score Great Deals for Fall from RealTruck, RevZilla, Walmart, Harbor Freight, and More
All our favorite retailers have begun to roll out their Labor Day deals.
By Jon Langston September 1, 2021
It's that time of year again: Retailers are blowing out products to make room for new shipments of cold-weather and holiday gear. So now is the ideal time to save big bucks on most everything you need — particularly on summer outdoor adventure and motorcycling gear.
All of our favorite retail partners, from RevZilla to RealTruck to eBay to Harbor Freight, are offering massive sales across the board for Labor Day. With summer gear cluttering up the virtual shelves, now is the perfect time to score some undeniable deals.
If you've been holding out for the best deals, we've assembled a ton of them below. From automotive tools and accessories to tools and garage gear to motorcycle apparel and tires, there's a deal for everyone. Check it out.
Automotive
- Labor Day Sale! Save Up To 50% on Truck Bed Covers, Truck Steps, Floor Mats, and Lift Kits / RealTruck
- Labor Day Sale! Automotive, Tools, Tires, and More / Walmart
- 5XTRA Sale - Save an Extra 5% on Already Discounted Items / Use code 5XTRA / AutoAnything
- Savings on Select Tires From Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, and More / Walmart
- TonnoPro TonnoFold Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover / From $249.99 with code 5XTRA / AutoAnything
- Mobil1 Motor Oil All Types On Sale / Walmart
- Ionic Nerf Bars / From $159.99 / RealTruck
- FRUNO 15 Cubic Feet Rooftop Cargo Carrier Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Carrier Roof Bag / $49.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Camco 44414 Wheel Chock Without Rope (Pack of 2) / $4.76 / Amazon
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A 12-Volt Jump Starter / $99.95 / Walmart
- Anker Roav W1 Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount / $15.99 / eBay
- 12V 300PSI Air Compressor / Portable Tire Inflator / $12.39/ea / eBay
Motorcycle Gear, Parts, & Apparel
- Labor Day Sale! Save 20% on Dianese, BiLT, Sedici, Trackside, and More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tire Sale Dunlop, Metzeler, Shinko, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- 20% Off Hotwired Heated Riding Jackets, Pants, Gloves & More / RevZilla
- VIVOHOME Steel Motorcycle ATV Scissor Lift / $76.49 / Amazon
- Sedici Strada II Parlare Bluetooth Helmet / 20% ($74.00) Off / $295.99 / RevZilla
- Daytona Helmets Motorcycle Half Helmet - Dull Black 100% DOT Approved/ $68.36 / Amazon
- Dainese Persepolis Air Shoes / $167.96 / RevZilla
- Roam Universal Bike Phone Mount for Motorcycle / $16.99 / Amazon
- BILT Nomad Air Jacket / 32% ($64.00) Off / $135.99 / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- 15% Off Select Tools & Workshop Equipment for Labor Day / Use Promo Code SAVE15LABORDAY / eBay
- Haul-Master 400 Lb. Capacity 1 In. X 15 Ft. Ratcheting Tie Downs, 4 Pk. / $7.99 / Harbor Freight
- Gorilla Crystal Clear Tape, 1.88 inch x 27 ft Roll / $3.19 / Walmart
- Wera Kraftform Plus Insulated Professional Screwdriver Set, 6-Piece/ $29.75 / Amazon
- Muscle Rack 30"W x 12"D x 60"H 5-Shelf Steel Freestanding Shelves, Silver-Vein / $47. / Walmart
- Fortress 5-Gallon 225 PSI High-Performance Wheeled Jobsite Air Compressor / $269.99 / Harbor Freight
- Pulsar 12,000W Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start, CARB Approved / $859 / Walmart
- TACKLIFE Cordless Screwdriver / $25.99 / Walmart
- Best Choice Folding Steel 3-Step Stool Ladder / $64.99 / Walmart
- Central Machinery 30 In. Pedestal High-Velocity Shop Fan / $124.99 / Harbor Freight
- RightHand Tool Storage Rack, 8 Piece Garage Organizer / $44.99 / Walmart
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife / $14.18 / Amazon
- Kershaw Knockout Olive Black / $64.99 / Smoky Mountain Knife Works
- Arctic Zone 9 Can Zipperless Soft Sided Cooler with Hard Liner / $9.94 / Walmart
- Arctic Zone 16 Can Zipperless Soft Sided Cooler with Hard Liner / $14.94 / Walmart
- Arctic Zone 40 Can Zipperless, Soft Sided Cooler with Hard Liner and Smartshelf / $32.94 / Walmart
- Up to 20% off on Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks and Camping Pillows / Amazon
- Lodge Cast Iron Round Pan, 8 in, Black / $12.90 / Amazon
- Eton Weather Radio with USB Charger (2-Pack) / $92.99 / Woot
- Up to 60% Off Columbia Sportswear / Use Promo Code AUG60PLUS / Columbia
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 17" Tabletop Outdoor Griddle / $84.00 / Walmart
- Royal Gourmet CD1824EN 24” Charcoal Grill Outdoor Smoker with Side Tables Backyard Griller Party BBQ Picnic Patio Cooking / $139.99 / Amazon
- RAPDOM Tactical Constructed Operator Cap with Hook and Loop Patch Area / $7.00 / Amazon
