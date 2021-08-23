Deals Galore for the Car, Truck, RV, and Moto Enthusiast from Walmart, RealTruck, RevZilla, and More
Whatever you need for the car, home, RV, or garage, it's listed here! Daily deals curated by The Drive
By Jon Langston August 23, 2021
Kick off the week right with some fantastic deals, courtesy of your friends at The Drive. We've curated a phenomenal selection of markdowns, bargains, and sales below on all things for automotive, truck, RV, motorcycle, outdoor, and even toy deals for enthusiasts.
Whether it's 50 percent off custom car covers, blowouts on tires, big savings on motorcycle gear — whatever you need for the car, home, RV, or garage, it's listed below.
Ready to save big? Check back daily for special selections on deals for the automotive enthusiast.
Automotive, Truck, and RV
- K&N Premium Oil Filters On Sale / Starting at $3.01 / Amazon
- HALO Bolt Compact Portable Car Jump Starter / $64.99 / Amazon
- 50% Off Custom Car Covers / CarCovers.com
- Ionic Pro Series 4" Nerf Bars / $190 / RealTruck
- Pirelli, Bridgestone, and More - Tires On Sale Now / Walmart
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $27.97 / Auto Barn
- Black Horse Classic Black Grill Guard for Trucks / From $433.54 / RealTruck
- Automotive OBD2 Code Reader / $19.99 / eBay
- Lynx Levelers RV and Vehicle Levelling Blocks - 4 Pack/ $9.08 / Amazon
- FOXWELL NT301 OBD2 Scanner / $66.49 / Amazon
- Baucatlan Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with 16.4 Ft Cord, 12V/150W/7500PA with Three-Layer HEPA Filter / $29.99 / Amazon
- NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge 3.0 / $69.99 / Amazon
- Vetoos Roadside Emergency Car Kit with Jumper Cables / $39.99 / Amazon
- Vehicle Window Tint Film Install Vinyl Wrap Tool Kit / $18.99 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- MotoSport.comLabor Day Sale Event / MotoSport
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- 20% Off Select BILT Off-Road & MX Gear and Apparel / RevZilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet / $449.99 / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- STEELHEAD 22-Pc Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench Set / $69.99 / Woot
- Tool Aid S&G 14300 Mighty Cutter/ $18.62 / Amazon
- Up to 50% off Certified Refurbished Makita Tools / eBay
- New Large Milwaukee 22" Heavy Duty Canvas Tool Bag / $29.97 / eBay
- 3M Prismatic Reflective Tape 3435, Engineer Grade, 3" x 5 yards / $17.95 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Pulsar 2300 Watt Parallel Ready Portable Gasoline Inverter Generator / $364 / eBay
- Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven with 2-in-1 Pizza and Grill Oven Functionality, 13" Pizza Stone, Portable 3-Layer Stainless Steel Construction, Pizza Peel, Dough Scraper, Scoop, Slotted Grill/ $199.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 17" Tabletop Outdoor Griddle / $84 / Walmart
- Pit Boss Classic 700 Sq. In. Wood Fired Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler / $396 / Walmart
- Survival Medical Handbook, Kindle Edition / FREE / Amazon
- Duck Covers Ultimate Waterproof 32 Inch Round Fire Pit Cover/ $25.99 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S / $79.99 / Amazon
- Cooler Master Dual-Sided Gaming Mouse Pad with RGB Illumination and Software Customization/ $15.52 / Amazon
- EVOO Gaming 15.6" Laptop, FHD, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, THX Spatial Audio, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, RGB Backlit Keyboard / $579.00 / Walmart
Road Tripping / Travel
- JIGA Solar Charger, 30000mAh Solar Power Bank, USB-C Quick Portable Charger / $15.81 After Promo Code OKGALCSC / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- VANZEV Small Sound Bars for TV, 16-Inch Powerful Wireless Bluetooth Speaker / $19.99 After Promo Code 60VCDSVM / Amazon
- Oraolo M91 Portable Bluetooth Speaker / $19.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code VX7Z53MF / Amazon
- HP 15.6" FHD Laptop, Ryzen 3-3250, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Silver / $299 / Walmart
- Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers with Active Speaker, 80W, 20-20KHz/ $50.34 / Amazon
- Apple 7.9-Inch iPad mini (5th Generation) with Wi-Fi 64GB Silver MUQX2LL/A / $299.99 / Best Buy
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds / $79.99 / Amazon
Action Filming / Photography
- Panasonic LUMIX GX9 4K Mirrorless ILC Camera Body with 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 Power O.I.S. Lens, DC-GX9MS (USA SILVER)/ $797.99 / Amazon
Toys
- LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends Mickey Mouse’s Propeller Plane 10772 (59 Pieces)/ $9.97 / Amazon
- LEGO City Fire Hazard Truck 60279 (87 Pieces)/ $7.99 / Amazon
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Luigi Set, Nintendo Switch / $59.99 / Walmart
- Innova Disc Golf Set – Driver, Mid-Range & Putter, Comfortable DX Plastic, Colors May Vary (3 Pack)/ $16.90 / Amazon
- Airsoft Pistol with Laser Sight / $10.95 / eBay
- Scooby Doo Mystery Machine Play Tent / $12.36 / Amazon
