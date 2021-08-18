Score a Great Deal on a Shark Cordless Car Vacuum—Today Only! Plus Big Savings from Walmart, Amazon, RevZilla, and More
Designed for pet owners and dog lovers, this is a remarkable deal on a pet car vacuum.
If you're in the market for a cordless car vacuum, today only at Woot you can pick up the Shark UltraCyclone PetPro Cordless Handheld Vacuum for just $50. That's almost 50 percent off the regular price.
Like most of Woot's deals, this amazing offer runs only until midnight tonight—or until they sell out. So hurry!
Priced at upwards of $90 around the web, this pet-focused handheld cordless car vacuum is one of the top-rated car vacs you can buy—pet or no pet. Granted, this Shark UltraCyclone is a factory-refurbished model but at this price, who cares? It's an amazing cordless handheld vacuum that's ideal for the car or even around the house. Pick yours up today at Woot.
Beyond that, we've got a ton of automotive, truck, tool, and outdoor deals below. There's plenty of tech and gadgets, TVs and streaming deals, and even some great bargains on toys and games.
Check it out below. Happy shopping!
Automotive
- 15% Off Body Armor Truck and Jeep Tents & Awnings / Morris 4x4 Center
- Pirelli All-Season Tires On Sale/ Walmart
- Free $40 Gift Card with Purchase Over $400 / With code FORME40 / Morris 4x4 Center
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- SHINE ARMOR Fortify Quick Coat Ceramic Coating / $13.56 / Amazon
- Clore Jump N Carry 12 Volt Jump Starter 1700 Peak Amps / $129.99 / eBay
- Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum / TODAY ONLY / $49.99 / Woot
- Black Horse Classic Black Grill Guard for Trucks / From $433.54 / RealTruck
- HART 20-Volt Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit (1) 20-Volt 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery / $43.93 / Walmart
- Ionic Pro Series 4" Nerf Bars / $190 / RealTruck
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Speed and Strength Hot Head Jacket / 50% Off / $64.98 / Revzilla
- Up to 45% Off BILT Off-Road Gear / Revzilla
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet / $239.99 / RevZilla
- Fox Racing DIRTPAW Motocross Glove / $20.96 / Amazon
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit 50% Off / $39.99
- Sena 5S Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset Communication System/ $219.47 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Dremel 3000-DR-RT120V Variable Speed Rotary Multi-Tool + Accessory Kit 3000/ $47.49 / eBay
- WEN 1.3-Amp Variable Speed Steady-Grip Rotary Tool with 190-Piece Accessory Kit, Flex Shaft and Carrying Case / $33.26 / Walmart
- TECCPO Rotary Tool Accessories Kit, 396pcs / $19.48 After Promo Code ZBQM9GNN / Amazon
- Sunex Needle Nose Electrician Pliers / $19.18 / Amazon
- 2x4basics Custom Shelving and Storage System Shelflinks, Black, 6 Pack/ $19.97 / Amazon
- Stens Grease Gun / $8.60 / Amazon
- PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer 2150 PSI / $89.99 / Woot
- Pneumatic Work Stool / $54.98 / eBay
- Gorilla Carts 7GCG-NF Poly Dump Cart / $189.54 / Amazon
- Greenworks 48V (2 x 24V) 20-Inch Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, (2) 5.0Ah USB Batteries (USB Hub) and Dual Port Rapid Charger + 24V Brushless Drill / Driver/ $424.99 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Kershaw Believer Folding Pocket Knife, 3.25-Inch Blade / $33.41 / Amazon
- Eveready LED Flashlight, 3 AAA Batteries Included / $4.99 / Amazon
- Columbia Coolhead II Zero Booney / $26.99 / Amazon
- Igloo 9 qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler / $9.97 / Walmart
- Igloo 48 qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler / $16.88 / Walmart
- Propper Men's STL II Pant / $14.95 / eBay
- Swonder Paddle Board / TODAY ONLY / $289.99 / Woot
- ASICS Men's Trail Scout Running Shoes / $31.96 / eBay
Toys
- GOTRAX XR Elite Commuting Electric Scooter / $249.99 / Camping World
- Razor Flashrider 360 Sparking Drift Trike / $48.19 / Walmart
- Carrera GO!!! Nintendo Mario Kart - Mach 8 1:43 Scale Slot Car Race Track Set Featuring Mario and Luigi / $59.36 / Walmart
- Playmobil Weekend Warrior Off-Road Action Truck/ $17.98 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- HTC VIVE Cosmos/ $599.99 / Amazon
- RESPAWN RSP-900 Racing Style, Reclining Gaming Chair / $220.69 / Amazon
- SteelSeries Rival 100, Optical Gaming Mouse - Gaia Green/ $14 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage / $79.99 / Amazon
- Refurb iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Models on Sale / TODAY ONLY / Woot
- NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player / $129.99 / Amazon
- Vankyo Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector / $74.99 / Best Buy
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Copper / $99.99 / eBay
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless ANC Earbuds / $124.99 / Woot