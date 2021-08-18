Score a Great Deal on a Shark Cordless Car Vacuum—Today Only! Plus Big Savings from Walmart, Amazon, RevZilla, and More

Like most of Woot's deals, this amazing offer runs only until midnight tonight—or until they sell out. So hurry!

If you're in the market for a cordless car vacuum, today only at Woot you can pick up the Shark UltraCyclone PetPro Cordless Handheld Vacuum for just $50. That's almost 50 percent off the regular price.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Priced at upwards of $90 around the web, this pet-focused handheld cordless car vacuum is one of the top-rated car vacs you can buy—pet or no pet. Granted, this Shark UltraCyclone is a factory-refurbished model but at this price, who cares? It's an amazing cordless handheld vacuum that's ideal for the car or even around the house. Pick yours up today at Woot.

Beyond that, we've got a ton of automotive, truck, tool, and outdoor deals below. There's plenty of tech and gadgets, TVs and streaming deals, and even some great bargains on toys and games.

Check it out below. Happy shopping!

Automotive

Motorcycle Gear & Apparel

Tools / Garage Gear

Camping / Tactical / Outdoors

Toys

Gaming / Simulation

TV / Streaming / Entertainment

Wearable Tech / Personal Audio