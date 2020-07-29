Indonesia's Vespa-Hacking 'Rebel Riders' Make Harley Biker Gangs Look Soft

Transportation culture in the wealthy western world may be centered primarily around cars, but in developing parts of the globe, more economical modes of transport are favored. Three-wheeled tuk-tuks, motorcycles, and their lighter-duty cousins, the scooter, dominate the streets of many Southeast Asian countries. An Indonesia, one particular type of scooter reigns king: the Vespa.

There, the icon has a dedicated, yet untamed following and mod culture, whose ingenuity and resourcefulness put even the Kiwis to shame. The Rebel Riders, as they're known, are an expansive clan of Vespa owners that are spread across the most built-up of Indonesia's roughly 6,000 inhabited islands. Despite outwardly resembling a loose band of outcasts, the Rebel Riders are a tight-knit community, ready to lend their peers a helping hand at any time.

"In the Vespa community, we come from different bloodlines, but we are one," said Rebel Rider Nando Anjasmara Azani, in Great Big Story's highlight on the culture. "One Vespa, a million brothers."