Drab Whip? Chemical Guys Car Wash Supplies Are On Sale for a Limited Time—Plus Deals from Walmart, RevZilla, and More
Save up to 49 percent on auto detailing gear from one of the very best names in the business.
- Deals
- Auto Detailing
Hey, how's that whip lookin' lately? Shiny and fresh, and ready to impress? Or is it dull and drab, like a dog on a slab of asphalt? If your car, truck, or Jeep is looking like it's been through the wringer, it's time to stop screwing around with rags and dishwashing soap.
Right now through August 11, you can save up to a whopping 49 percent on select Chemical Guys car wash cleaners and accessories at Woot. What a deal! From car washes to microfiber mitts and towels to waxes, polishes, and more, lust-worthy Chemical Guys car wash products are on sale at Amazon affiliate, Woot.
Famous for one-day clearance blowout deals, Woot does occasionally have limited-time sales—and this is one that car lovers, truck aficionados, and Jeep drivers should jump on. Even motorcyclists and UTVers will find fantastic bargains on top-notch cleaning equipment and supplies from one of the very best names in the auto detailing biz.
Now is the time to stock up on all the car care gear you'll need to get you through the torturous days of fall and winter, when road salt, tree sap, and everything else Mother Nature has to offer gets thrown at your paint and chrome. With Chemical Guys' help, you can fight back and keep your ride lookin' purdy year-round.
But you'd better hurry. These deals are only available for a few more days—through next Wednesday, August 11. Check out all the great deals on Chemical Guys cleaning and car care products and supplies right here.
And don't forget: You still have time to score some new swag from your favorite automotive website. Pick up The Drive's "Come and Take It" t-shirt before it's too late.
- The Drive Official "Come and Take It" T-Shirt / $25 / The Drive Store
Automotive
- Pirelli All-Season Tires On Sale/ Walmart
- Chemical Guys Interior and ExteriorCar Cleaners Up To 49% Off / Woot
- Free $40 Gift Card with Purchase Over $400 / Morris 4x4 Center
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $23.97 / Auto Barn
- Gel Seat Cushion, Breathable Honeycomb / $15.39 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code JEPPPBGA / Amazon
- 15% Off Body Armor Truck and Jeep Tents & Awnings / Morris 4x4 Center
- Enovoe 21" x 14" Cling Sunshade, 2-pack / $10.17 / Amazon
- Baseus 15000Pa 135W High Power Mini Handheld Car Vacuum / $84.99 / Amazon
- Fahren H11/H9/H8 LED Headlight Conversion Kit, 10000 Lumens 6500K Cool White Super Bright, 2-pack / $31.44 / Amazon
- Nilight 60001F-B Led Pods 2PCS 18W 1260LM Flood Led Off Road Lights, 2-Pack / $13.93 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- Sena 5S Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset Communication System (5S-01D) / $219.47 / Amazon
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet / $239.99 / RevZilla
- Fox Racing DIRTPAW Motocross Gloves / $25.37 / Amazon
- Roland Sands Design Apparel GTFO Ranger Backpack / $119.99 / J&P Cycles
- Nelson-Rigg Compact Waterproof Black Rain Jacket / $24.00 / J&P Cycles
- Bell Qualifier DLX MIPS Illusion Blue Full Face Helmet / $179.99 / J&P Cycles
Tools / Garage Gear
- RIDGID 18V OCTANE Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger / $159.00 / Home Depot
- Muscle Rack Silver-Vein 12" D x 30" W x 60" H 5-Shelves Steel Shelving Unit / $47.00 / Walmart
- Additional 15% Off Refurbished WORX Power, Lawn, And Garden Tools / Use Promo Code B2SCRSAVING / eBay
- TECCPO Cordless Drill Set, 20V Brushless Drill Driver Kit, 2x 2.0Ah Li-ion Batteries, 530 In-lbs Torque, 1/2" Keyless Chuck / $75.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Greenworks 48V (2 x 24V) 15-Inch TORQDRIVE Cordless String Trimmer, (2) 2.0Ah USB Batteries (USB Hub) and Dual Port Rapid Charger Included/ $135.36 / Amazon
- Ukoke USPC02S Smart Wifi Portable Air Conditioner / $369.00 / Walmart
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- WOWTAC A5 3650 High Lumens Super Bright Rechargeable Flashlight / $34.96 / Amazon
- Camp Chef Explorer 3-Burner Camp Stove / $129.97 / Cabelas
- Bestway Hydro Force Wave Edge 10-Ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Set / $189.99 / eBay
Toys
- Force1 Velocity H102 RC Boat - Remote Control Boat for Pools and Lakes, 20+ mph Speed, 4 Channel 2.4GHZ Remote Control / $49.95 / Amazon
- Estes Saturn V 1200 Scale / $44.76 / Amazon
- NERF Roblox Jailbreak Armory, Includes 2 Hammer-Action Blasters, 10 Elite Darts / $18.89 / Amazon
- Parrot Drones On Sale / Starting at $179.99 / Woot
Fitness / Health
- HolaHatha 10 TO 90 Pound Adjustable Dumbbell / $162.99 / eBay
- TRX GO Suspension Trainer System / $79.99 / Woot
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Hisense ULED 4K Premium 65U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-Inch Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (2021 Model) / $699.99 / Amazon
- Sony X90J 65 Inch TV BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibility / $1298.00 / Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4X, 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Fingerprint Reader / $649.99 / Amazon
- Acer Spin 3 - 14" Laptop Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz 8GB Ram 256GB SSD Win 10 Home / $429.99 / eBay
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic / $278.00 / Amazon
- Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Compatible with iPhone & Android - Built-in Microphone, Long Battery Life - Rain & Water Resistant / $149.99 / Amazon
Tablets / Smartphones / Tech
- Hyundai Tablet + MicroSD Bundle | HyTab Plus 10.1" LTE Tablet, IPS HD, Quad-Core Processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage with 32GB MicroSD (Total 64GB Storage) / $99.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
Action Filming / Photography
-
RELATEDDeals Spotlight: Car Wash Accessories to Save You Time and MoneyThese three on-sale products will make taking care of your car, truck, or motorcycle a joy—not a chore. Save big today.READ NOW
-
RELATEDBest Car Wash Kits: Thoroughly Clean and Protect Your VehicleKeep your ride looking new with these cleaning solutionsREAD NOW
-
RELATEDDaily Deals: Massive Savings On Summer Riding Gear, Power Tools, and Echo Auto at Revzilla, Home Depot, and Best BuyOur favorite retailers are making space for new fall merchandise, and you can take advantage today.READ NOW