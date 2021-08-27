Friday Roundup: Savvy Riders Save Big Bucks at RevZilla, Plus Deals at Walmart, Amazon, and More

"The Customer Is Always Right." Anyone who's worked in retail or hospitality knows that that tired old adage just isn't true. The customer is often wrong — or, at the very least, sorely mistaken! But to the smart seller, the meaning at the core of that saying is absolutely correct. It doesn't matter who's "wrong" or who's "right"; what matters is that the customer leaves happy and comes back again.

That's why RevZilla is one of the best places for motorcyclists to shop. RevZilla's customer service is top-notch, which means they'll happily take returns and exchanges from dissatisfied customers, for almost any reason. So what does RevZilla do with all those returned items? It sells them in the Open Box Deals section of its website.