Late Summer Means Big Savings on Cars—plus Auto Parts, Accessories, and Tools at Walmart, Amazon, and More
There's no better time to save big bucks on essentials and accessories for your car, garage, motorcycle, or toolbox than right now.
As we all know, new cars debut in the fall — so late summer is usually the best time to get a deal, because dealers are trying to make space on their lots. The same holds true for car parts, accessories, and tools — plus tech, gaming, and gadgets. Fall means new merchandise coming in, and retailers need to make room on their shelves, virtual or otherwise.
That means there's no better time to save big bucks on essentials and accessories for your car, garage, motorcycle, or toolbox than right now. You can even save on the hottest video game in the world right now, the official Formula One game F1 2021. It's on sale at Walmart.
From 50 percent off weatherproof car covers and big savings on tonneau covers for pickups to 60 percent off refurbished Bosch tools (with two-year warranty!) at eBay and huge savings on drones and action cameras, there are a ton of great deals just waiting for you to take advantage of.
Automotive
- 50% Off Custom Car Covers / CarCovers.com
- Pirelli, Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, and More - Tires On Sale Now / Walmart
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $27.97 / Auto Barn
- K&N Premium Oil Filters On Sale / Starting at $3.01 / Amazon
- Slime 10011 Flat Tire Puncture Repair Sealant, 16 oz Bottle/ $3.95 / Amazon
- 990-Mile RV/Outdoor TV Antenna, Motorized Amplified V/UHF HDTV 1080P 4K / $29.99 / eBay
- PUMA Men's Scuderia Ferrari R-Cat Motorsport Shoes / $34.99 / eBay
Motorcycle Gear, Parts, & Apparel
- RevZilla Labor Day Sale - 20% Off Exclusive Gear and More / RevZilla
- SHARK Unisex-Adult Full Face Helmet / $122.03 / Amazon
- BILT Vertex Stripes Helmet | 20% Off / $79.99 / RevZilla
- Alpinestars Unisex-Adult Tech 3 Boots Black / $199.95 / Amazon
- Sale on Open Box and Blemished Motorcycle Gear and Parts / RevZilla
- MotoSport.com Labor Day Sale Event / MotoSport
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- 20% Off Select BILT Off-Road & MX Gear and Apparel / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- Ezred WR10RD Magnetic Wrench Organizer / $21.26 / Amazon
- Cordless Electric Ratchet Wrench Set, AOBEN 3/8" 12V Power Ratchet Tool Kit With 2 2000mAh Lithium-Ion Batteries And Charger / $39.99 After Promo Code 508HYR8V / Amazon
- Bosch Tools Up to 60% Off, Certified Refurbished w/ Two-Year Warranty / eBay
- Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Mini Brushes, Soft Grip, 3-Pack / $4.27 / Amazon
- 7 Piece Grinder Brush Kit / $7.99 / Harbor Freight
- DEWALT DW4514 1/4" Thick Grinding Wheel with 4-1/2" Diameter and 7/8" Arbor/ $1.78 / Amazon
- Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Alloy Steel Screw Driver Bit Set (99-Piece) / $24.88 / Home Depot
- HOTO Laser Tape Measure with Bluetooth, up to 98ft, ±1/16-inch Accuracy, Switchable Units M/Ft, Type-C Rechargeable / $26.99 After Promo Code QX9PDYY6 / Amazon
- Solar 112 LED Wireless Motion Sensor Security Flood Lights, 270° Wide Angle Illumination, 3 Lighting Modes (Black-2 Pack) / $18.99 / Amazon
- Industrial 240V Portable Space Heater Fan / $88.99 / eBay
- Bionic Steel PRO Garden Hose - 304 Stainless Steel Metal 50 Foot Garden Hose / $24.98 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Ozark Trail Tree Hammock / $16.40 / Walmart
- Discontinued CIVIVI Knives On Sale / Starting at $26.99 / Blade HQ
- Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with Nylon Sheath / $9.52 / Amazon
- Kershaw Brawler Folding Pocket Knife / $23.38 / Amazon
- Kershaw Launch 4 Blackout / $74.99 / Smoky Mountain Knife Works
- BARSKA AX11620 Biometric Fingerprint Mini Security Home Safe Box 0.29 Cubic Ft, Black, 12" x 8" x 7.75"/ $104.78 / Amazon
Toys/Gaming
- F1 2021 Electronic Arts Official Formula One Game for Playstation and Xbox / Walmart / $44.99
- Jada Toys Fast & Furious F9 124 1968 Dodge Charger Widebody Die-cast Car / $8.15 / Amazon
Drones/Action Cameras
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo - Drone FlyCam Quadcopter UAV with 2.7K Camera 3-Axis Gimbal GPS 30min Flight Time, less than 0.55lbs, Gray/ $399 / Amazon
- GoPro HERO9 Black / $349 / Amazon
- AKASO Brave 4 4K 20MP WiFi Action Camera Ultra HD with EIS 30m Underwater Waterproof Camera Remote Control 5X Zoom / $89.99 / Amazon
