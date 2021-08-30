Late Summer Means Big Savings on Cars—plus Auto Parts, Accessories, and Tools at Walmart, Amazon, and More

As we all know, new cars debut in the fall — so late summer is usually the best time to get a deal, because dealers are trying to make space on their lots. The same holds true for car parts, accessories, and tools — plus tech, gaming, and gadgets. Fall means new merchandise coming in, and retailers need to make room on their shelves, virtual or otherwise.

That means there's no better time to save big bucks on essentials and accessories for your car, garage, motorcycle, or toolbox than right now. You can even save on the hottest video game in the world right now, the official Formula One game F1 2021. It's on sale at Walmart.