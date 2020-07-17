I've talked to several people lately who feel like this week has been the "oh, shit" moment with the pandemic, especially here in America. Now that we're in mid-July, it's become readily apparent that this mess isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The reality of that situation and everything that goes with it—unemployment, fears about our health, concerns over how kids are supposed to go school, all of it—is hard to think about. So let's not. Let's fantasize for a moment instead.

What car stuff do you want to do when this is all "over"? I'm using the word in quotes there because I don't know what "over" means any more than anyone else does, nor do I know what the "new normal" will be. Put it aside. If you could travel freely again, or drive whatever you wanted, or buy the car you always wanted, what would it be?

I've decided that if I survive this trash fire of a year, I, too, need to make a bad car decision on the other side of it. My old Toyota 4Runner is a fine machine. It's as reliable as they come. It starts and drives every day without incident. It laughs at snow and mud and gravel. But it's not crazy. It's not stupid. And owning something stupid sounds quite wonderful right now. I was deeply jealous of this mini-viral tweet from software developer Cabel Sasser, where he announced he was buying an imported 1991 Toyota Town Ace 4x4 van "in a desperate attempt to extract some joy from 2020."