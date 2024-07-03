Yesterday’s Mediocrity Is Tomorrow’s Classic: Buy This 25K-Mile Ford Taurus Wagon Before We Do

It’s the most mundane vehicles on auction sites like Bring a Trailer that fill me with joy, and this 2005 Ford Taurus SE wagon is a perfect example. I suppose a sedan would be even more run-of-the-mill, but I find the eternally confounding “ovoid” design language of this generation of Taurus to especially shine (or sicken) in elongated form, wouldn’t you agree? It has 25,500 miles on the odometer and is being sold with no reserve (duh), with the current bid at $4,000.

We can thank Ford Authority for bringing this wagon to our attention, which currently resides in Moonachie, New Jersey. I’ll have you know I was just in Moonachie last weekend for a wedding, but I don’t recall seeing this Taurus on the road. Of course, draped in silver (I’m sorry—Silver Frost Metallic), I’m not sure I would’ve caught a glimpse of it on Route 17 even if I’d been looking for it. It’s in remarkably good shape for what it is—there was reportedly one accident in 2006 that resulted in the owner replacing the rear bumper cover. That’s more than most Taurus owners would’ve done!

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter 153-horsepower Vulcan V6—an engine I know admittedly nothing about, though it does have a phenomenal name. It’s hooked up to a four-speed auto, but that’s not really the draw here anyway, is it? The fourth-gen Taurus is funny because while Ford went a decent length to obscure the polarizing ovoid look on the sedan, it gave up halfway for the long-roof flavor. The result is a wagon with a New Edge-ish front end, that literally reaches further back in time the farther your eyes move toward the rear. Still, I always thought the heckblende treatment was neat on these. It’s like someone at the Blue Oval was a massive fan of the FD Mazda RX-7, and tried to make lemonade from lemons.

One day, this Taurus could wind up in a museum dedicated to long-forgotten commuters. As that day isn’t here yet, it deserves to run for at least a few more years in trademark anonymity. Is it cool? No, at least not unironically. But if its next owner doesn’t preserve this time capsule of mediocrity, maybe they could steal some SHO badges off of eBay and create Ford’s early-aughts response to the M5 Touring that no one has or ever will ask for.

