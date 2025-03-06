This 1968 Chevy C50 Ramp Hauler Has the Greatest Side Profile of Any Truck Ever

Flatbed trucks are cool in a rugged, muscular kind of way. They’re stellar examples of function-over-form design, so they’re usually not much to look at, but there are a handful of exceptions. One is the Blue Wonder, which Mercedes-Benz built to carry its race cars in 1955. Another is this 1968 Chevrolet C50 ramp truck scheduled to cross the auction block later this month. It’s one of the most stylish flatbeds we’ve ever seen.

Odds are that this isn’t the old Chevy your grandfather drove around in when you were a kid. It’s a medium-duty C50, so it was largely developed for commercial users—it’s the Silverado 5500 HD of the 1960s. At some point in its life, it was fitted with a hauling platform that almost made it look like a long-tail race car from the side. Is it a stretch to say it’s slightly reminiscent of classic Le Mans racers? Probably. But, it’s undeniably pure and elegant for what was essentially developed as a tool. The brief was likely “make damn sure you can put a car on it, Bill.”

We’re gushing. It helps that the platform is body-colored. It wouldn’t look as cool if it was finished in, say, black or left bare. It’s also nice that the ramp is slanted, so the silhouette is an unbroken line rather than an assortment of angles. The trade-off is that you need to triple-check that you’ve set the parking brake before hopping out to strap the car. And, there are no reflective strips, no hooks, and no rails that would distract from the design. The only add-ons are massive storage compartments on both sides, but they’re relatively well integrated into the truck.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Beyond the head-turning proportions, this C50 looks like it’s in fantastic shape. It’s reportedly been restored, it features gorgeous two-tone blue and white paint, and it’s powered by a 454-cubic-inch (that’s 7.4 liters) V8 bolted to an automatic transmission. We spot a few modifications, like electric cooling fans and 22-inch wheels, but broadly speaking it’s what you’d expect to see hauling a race car to the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1971.

With manual windows, analog gauges, and a bench seat, the interior is very functional, very old-school, and very blue. We love the Chevrolet Division-branded horn button in the middle of the three-spoke steering wheel, and we can smell the interior just by looking at the pictures.

If you’re looking for a classic flatbed to haul your classic cars, or if you just want to stare at this C50’s wedge-shaped profile all day, head out to Glendale, Arizona on March 21, and place a bid. Mecum estimates that this truck will sell for anywhere between $60,000 and $80,000.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com