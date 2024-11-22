Buy This 1991 Chevy Pickup With a Long Bed Log Cabin in the Back

Despite not being much of a camper myself, I understand the appeal of a camper vehicle. The idea of being able to wander around the world like a nomad, making a home wherever you lay your head, is adventurous and exciting. But specially built vans, trucks, and RVs can be expensive. That’s why this Birmingham, Alabama local decided to craft a cheaper version out of a 1991 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, and if you want it, he’ll sell it to you for $7,500.

The truck itself is a good one. GM’s GMT400 C/K series were solid, dependable workhorses with bulletproof V8s and they still look good today. This one also has a spectacularly period-correct red interior. Its bed was then fitted with a high-top fiberglass camper shell, which the seller fully decked out in cedar. Oh yes.

Andrew Dean. Facebook

When you open the camper’s tailgate, you’re welcomed by a log cabin-esque front door finished in cedar shake siding. There are drawers, a water hose port, and even what seems to be a doorbell. Open that door, and you’ll find a bed and a countertop featuring a sink and a single stovetop burner. I’m not sure how often I’d want to cook over an open flame inside a tinder box with little airflow, but it’s there for those brave enough.

That’s not all, though. What’s most impressive is that it also has an air conditioner, recessed lighting, a TV, and a roof-mounted 100-watt solar panel to power it all. It can be a fully usable camper if you’re OK with the cramped interior.

Andrew Dean. Facebook

Since it’s a 4×4 Chevy, it’s capable off-road, making it great for people who want to camp far off the beaten trail. And it should be pretty reliable, even if the truck isn’t in perfect shape. But, hey, for $7,500 you’re getting both a pickup truck and a camper. It’s unclear how much of the camper conversion is reversible but if you did want to take it off, it shouldn’t be too complicated since it’s mainly just an aftermarket camper top and cedar planks. And because the seller is such a nice fella, he even offers personal financing.

