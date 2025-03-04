Seemingly Normal Chevy Silverado for Sale Is Actually an Incognito Dump Truck

If you saw this 2005 Chevy Silverado 2500 for sale out in the real world, you probably wouldn’t give it a second thought. It’s just a typical regular cab pickup at a glance. But what it’s hiding under its bed might actually make it the ultimate GMT800 truck.

It has a Pierce two-ton hydraulic lift and with that one mod, this otherwise normal pickup has been turned into a dump truck capable of hauling and unloading whatever you need: gravel, dirt, sand, you name it. The seller has a video of the lift in action, and it can tilt the bed 45 degrees up into the air, giving it an impressive dump angle.

Just about any three-quarter-ton pickup from this era can haul a bunch of stone in the bed. It’s easy; the landscape supply company just loads you up with heavy equipment. It’s getting it home and shoveling it all out that’s difficult. This truck eliminates the hard part, letting you dump it out with the flip of a switch.

The rest of this Silverado 2500 is pretty basic—just the way a work rig should be. It packs a 6.0-liter V8, an automatic transmission, and it’s two-wheel drive. That puts the max payload near 3,600 pounds, so even with the added weight of the hydraulics, you’ll never overwork the lift so long as you stay under that. With right around 98,000 miles on the odometer, it’s still pretty fresh. And it seems to be one of the least rusty GMT800 trucks I’ve ever seen. You can even get a great look at the frame since the bed lifts up, and it looks clean.

The GMT800 is one of the most beloved trucks in the world of work. It’s cheap, reliable, and robust. Also, these heavy-duty models are capable of towing and hauling almost anything most folks could ever need. (If you need anything more, maybe consider a dually or even a full-size dump truck.) And while this one is a little on the expensive side for an ’05 gasser at $9,500, it’s relatively low mileage… and it’s a freaking dump truck. Plus, the Pierce kit costs $1,695 on its own before paying a shop to install it.

It’s a win if you ask me.

