GM Settles Class-Action Suit Over Trucks That Allegedly Can’t Run on US Diesel

General Motors has been embroiled in a class-action lawsuit for years, regarding Duramax diesel engines and their supposedly faulty fuel pumps. Finally, according to CarComplaints, GM has settled with the plaintiffs, but the vast majority of the payout will go to the lawyers.

The lawsuit claims that Duramax diesel engines, used in Chevrolet and GMC vehicles from 2011 through 2016, use Bosch fuel pumps that aren’t designed for American diesel fuel. Rather, the Bosch fuel pumps are allegedly engineered for European diesel, which is thicker with more lubricants. Thinner American diesel could cause air pockets inside the pumps, creating metal-on-metal contact. Such contact may not only damage the fuel pump but also send metal shavings into the engine, destroying it. Additionally, if the fuel pumps were replaced, dealerships would install the same type of pump, continuing the potential for catastrophic engine damage, the suit claims.

Back in 2019, GM told The Drive that it didn’t “believe the lawsuit has merit.” Now, GM is paying a settlement. However, GM is only paying the 11 plaintiffs $5,000 each, while the law firms representing them get to split $15 million. GM is also reimbursing customers who’ve had to pay for fuel pump-related repairs out of pocket. All current owners of affected Duramax vehicles will get future warranty coverage regarding Bosch CP4 fuel pumps. The extended warranty will run for up to 12 months from the final approval date of the class action lawsuit or 200,000 miles from the vehicle’s original purchase date (whichever comes first), yet it’ll still require to owners to foot half the bill for all repairs. Former owners might also receive compensation for overpaying for their trucks.

There’s another big caveat, though. The settlement only helps customers who bought trucks from seven different states: California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. According to CarComplaints, GM still denies any wrongdoing and the claim that the trucks are defective. The Drive reached out to GM for a comment and will update this story if we receive more information.

