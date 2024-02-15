GM Super Cruise Now Covers 750,000 Miles of North American Highways

When GM launched Super Cruise—its hands-free advanced driver assistance system—in 2017, it had around 400,000 compatible highway miles. Super Cruise works a little differently than some other ADAS systems, such as Tesla's misleadingly named Full Self-Driving, as it only works on predetermined roadways. Now, GM is nearly doubling the system's scope, bumping it up to 750,000 miles across the United States and Canada.

This new mileage expansion importantly adds many new minor highways, which helps connect rural towns and roads, in addition to even more major highways. What's more, the update doesn't just include mileage, but also vehicles. The 2024 Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia now get Super Cruise as well, joining cars like the Chevy Tahoe, Blazer EV, Cadillac Escalade, and now even the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The new miles will begin to trickle into Super Cruise-capable vehicles through over-the-air updates, but there are a few cars that won't get them—the Cadillac XT6, Cadillac CT6, and Chevy Bolt EUV. For cars that will get the new update, the new full map should be available in about a month.

General Motors

GM also added some features to SuperCruise, and updated others, such as Lane Change on Demand, Automatic Lane Change, Enhanced Navigation, Hands-Free Trailering, and Improved Curve Handling.

While using Super Cruise, the light in the steering wheel rim will light up green and the car will steer, accelerate, brake, and change lanes on its own, as long as you're on a compatible road and paying attention. A camera faces the driver to make sure they're focused on the road and not sleeping, watching a movie, or jumping in the back seat. While Super Cruise isn't the only ADAS system with a visual watchdog, there are some without it.

Critics of Super Cruise will complain that it only works on designated roads GM has vetted, limiting its usability, but that GPS mapping is one of the reasons why the system works as well as it does. And with this massive expansion, customers will be able to use it more than ever before.