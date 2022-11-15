GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First

General Motors is greatly expanding its Super Cruise network to cover 400,000 miles of roads. It will now include some scenic routes as well, like Route 66 and the Pacific Coast Highway. It hasn't actually been loaded into any vehicles yet, but that's changing soon as the first recipients will be the automaker's full-size trucks. Yes, the land barges will appropriately be the first ones to get the automaker's latest hands-free driving tech.

If you're set to take delivery of a high-trim 2023 Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, a 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, or most flavors of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade—including the very fun and loud Escalade V—then you'll have access to the latest version as soon as you get your car. If your truck is a little bit older, you'll get the update in "the coming months" over the air. No more putting a DVD in the center console and listening to the car make DSL noises—it's all wireless.

The latest map of Super Cruise coverage. GM

Any other vehicle on GM's VIP electrical architecture is also set to get the update. That means it will eventually come to the Cadillac CT4, CT5, and Lyriq. The Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra will also receive it alongside future EVs. There is no precise timeline for that rollout, though. Keep in mind, the Cadillac Lyriq still doesn't have Super Cruise at all.

Super Cruise originally covered 130,000 miles of mostly interstates. The latest update doubles the size of the service's previously enhanced 200,000-mile coverage. The tech's closest competitor, BlueCruise from Ford, currently covers just 130,000 miles of roads. Keep in mind, GM has had a considerable head start in terms of development as it's been building Super Cruise's capability since 2017.

The next big step for the hands-free system is Ultra Cruise, which GM claims will be able to handle almost all driving situations from door to door. It's set to debut on the $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq, although it will eventually filter down to other models as well.