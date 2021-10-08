GM Made a Ton of News This Week. Here’s Everything You Might Have Missed

General Motors has made, for lack of a better term, a crapload of headlines this week, for reasons all related to its electrified future. It declared its ambition to double revenue and lead electric vehicle sales in the United States, a lofty goal it intends to reach on the backs of its budding EV and vehicular autonomy businesses. Both areas saw serious progression over the past five days, the most important headlines of which we've assembled here so you can get up to speed.

Ultium Pickup Trucks

First impressions of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are in, and they're pretty much what everyone expected. It's a big, brash electric truck, with over 1,000 horsepower, air suspension, and a curb weight of roundabout 9,000 pounds. If your idea of a good time is greenwashed jingoistic decadence—we're Americans, it's our way of life—then the Hummer EV sounds like exactly what the doctor ordered.

Those of us who can't afford a $115,000 pickup will still get a taste of that good life, too, as the Ultium EV platform the Hummer rides on will also underpin the electric Chevy Silverado—just confirmed to debut January 5 at CES 2022. It'll square up against the Ford F-150 Lightning eventually, though that could take as long as 2025 for all we know.