Cadillac Has a New Logo. Hope You Like Minimalism
The colored crest will be slowly phased out as Cadillac transitions to electric power.
The auto industry sees electrification as a chance to reinvent its identity; as a chance to start from a greenwashed-clean slate. For multiple carmakers, getting a fresh start means redesigning their logo, as everyone from Kia to Volkswagen and Volvo have recently done. GM is now among them, as its luxury brand Cadillac has already switched to a grayscale version of its historic crest for its online presence and also on its 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV.
As of last month, Cadillac's website and social media presences all display the brand's new black-and-white shield. Wayback Machine archives of Cadillac's homepage date the change to September 18, the day reservations for the Lyriq went live. When the electric crossover arrives next year, it will be Cadillac's first production vehicle to wear the new logo, and may quickly become a not-uncommon sight on America's roads given GM's ambitious plans.
Cadillac's colored crest will stick around for a while, though, as a company spokesperson told Fox News Autos it'll remain on Cadillac's combustion-engined models for the remainder of their product cycles. When it comes time to switch them out for EVs, though, they too will get the monochrome badge. This also gives Cadillac's current logo a shelf life, as Cadillac executives confirmed in April that the company will be fully electric by 2030. At least Cadillac's colors flew proudly one last time on the CT5-V Blackwing before they faded to grey.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com
-
RELATED2022 Cadillac Escalade Loses Super Cruise Due to Chip ShortageThe autonomous driver assist option has been deleted amidst the ongoing microchip shortage.READ NOW
-
RELATEDChevy Bolts Get Special Parking at Arkansas Airport Due to Fire RiskThe signs were put up over the weekend "after discussions about the issue," according to an airport rep.READ NOW
-
RELATEDVolvo Has a New LogoThe Swedish automaker quietly updated its emblem this week.READ NOW