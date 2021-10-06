Cadillac Has a New Logo. Hope You Like Minimalism

The auto industry sees electrification as a chance to reinvent its identity; as a chance to start from a greenwashed-clean slate. For multiple carmakers, getting a fresh start means redesigning their logo, as everyone from Kia to Volkswagen and Volvo have recently done. GM is now among them, as its luxury brand Cadillac has already switched to a grayscale version of its historic crest for its online presence and also on its 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV.

As of last month, Cadillac's website and social media presences all display the brand's new black-and-white shield. Wayback Machine archives of Cadillac's homepage date the change to September 18, the day reservations for the Lyriq went live. When the electric crossover arrives next year, it will be Cadillac's first production vehicle to wear the new logo, and may quickly become a not-uncommon sight on America's roads given GM's ambitious plans.