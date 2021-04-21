2023 Cadillac Lyriq: Striking Looks and 300+ Miles of Range Starting at $59,990

The only thing the Lyriq seems to be lacking—at least as of the reveal—is a huge selection of colors and finishes for the interior and exterior. Available paint includes Satin Steel Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic, which are essentially just gray and black. Interior offerings are also limited to just Sky Cool Gray or Noir—again, gray and black. A few, you know, actual colors wouldn't gave gone amiss here.
As far as reveals for Cadillac products go, just missing a few paint colors is a pretty good deal, though. It's likely that more will be added later on anyway once GM's EV production speeds up a bit. There is a chip shortage going on, after all.
So if you're looking to buy a new electric crossover with reasonable range, horsepower, and luxury, this is one to consider once it goes on sale. With tons of features and tech snagged from the great new Escalade and a price that looks just right, the Lyriq looks like it could be a solid offering from GM. How refreshing.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com