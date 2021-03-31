You'll Hate to Love Kim Kardashian's New Custom Cadillac Escalade on 26s

For a good long time there, some members of the Kardashian family had utterly abhorrent taste in cars—let Kylie Jenner's velvet-wrapped Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen stand as testimony to that. But tastes have definitely matured over time, as evidenced by this modified Ferrari 488 GTB that wouldn't turn heads in Monaco, and more recently, a personalized Cadillac Escalade, which once again will have you remarking on the family's recent tastefulness.

Kim Kardashian's new Cadillac Escalade was given a makeover by lifestyle brand Platinum Motorsport, which outlined some of its modifications in an Instagram post shot by photographer @paid2shoot. Platinum repainted the Escalade in a shade of "KK silver;" presumably a custom color selected by the person whose initials it borrows.