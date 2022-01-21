2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series: This Is It

The big-boy Escalade is finally getting a performance variant.

Cadillac told us Thursday that something exciting was coming on Jan. 21, and we pretty much knew it'd be a hotted-up version of the Escalade. That's turned out to be true, as you can see the red luxury barge here with a big "V" on the driver's door. But even though we've seen it doesn't mean we know much more about it, and Cadillac is apparently waiting to reveal details on the Escalade V-Series until the spring of this year.

Little was specified about the Escalade V-Series other than the fact that it'll be the first SUV to join Cadillac's other models that wear the moniker; think the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing. If anything, it blows the door wide open as there could be an even more potent Escalade on the way after this one. We know it'll have a V8—that much was obvious from yesterday's audio teaser. But might the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 and its 650 or so horsepower be reserved for a higher model? Only time will tell because right now, Cadillac's not.

It's fair to expect that the Escalade V-Series will wear bigger brakes, which is always good when what you're stopping weighs nearly 6,000 pounds. Bridgestone branding is clear to see on the tires and while wheel size isn't mentioned, they look to be about the same diameter as the 22s we're familiar with on the Escalade. Quad exhaust tips out back make it look appropriately tough, and that diffuser-esque rear bumper has some neat strakes as well.

Special "V" badging can be found throughout, from the aforementioned door placement to the wheels and tailgate. There's no crazy aerodynamic bodywork—that doesn't matter so much when the car itself is shaped like a box—and it retains the premium look that people love about this generation of the Escalade. It's bound to be a lot louder, though, so it appeals to the less mature rich people, too.

An official reveal date for the car hasn't been set, but we'll keep you up to date as more is released. For now, enjoy the few pictures we do have—this thing looks especially good in grey.

