2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series: This Is It

Cadillac told us Thursday that something exciting was coming on Jan. 21, and we pretty much knew it'd be a hotted-up version of the Escalade. That's turned out to be true, as you can see the red luxury barge here with a big "V" on the driver's door. But even though we've seen it doesn't mean we know much more about it, and Cadillac is apparently waiting to reveal details on the Escalade V-Series until the spring of this year.

Little was specified about the Escalade V-Series other than the fact that it'll be the first SUV to join Cadillac's other models that wear the moniker; think the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing. If anything, it blows the door wide open as there could be an even more potent Escalade on the way after this one. We know it'll have a V8—that much was obvious from yesterday's audio teaser. But might the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 and its 650 or so horsepower be reserved for a higher model? Only time will tell because right now, Cadillac's not.