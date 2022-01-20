Listen to the Cadillac Escalade V’s Supercharged V8 Snarl Before It Debuts

GM's luxury division foreshadowed the super SUV with a video released Thursday, along with the message that "something exciting is coming from Cadillac on Jan. 21, 2022." Based on that something's headlights being higher up than any other in the video, the sound of a V8 pulling through gears, and the fade to a V badge at the end, odds are this is the Escalade V we've been hearing about since 2019.

With the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk gone and its Dodge Durango Hellcat sibling along with it, the world has been without a giant American performance SUV. That may be on the verge of changing, though, as Cadillac has dropped a teaser for a new V performance model with a roaring V8, which is all but certainly going to be a Cadillac Escalade V.

The Escalade V is rumored to be powered by the 6.2-liter, supercharged LT4 V8 from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, where it makes 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Given the Escalade's greater curb weight than any of the LT4's previous applications, the Escalade V will likely ship in a lighter state of tune—possibly with the 650 horse and 650 torque it had before Cadillac got its hands on it. Even if it ends up with a bit less, making it the least powerful LT4 car in GM's portfolio, it'd still come out to a roughly 50 percent power gain over the base Escalade's 420 hp and 460 pound-feet respectively.

Car & Driver indicates the Escalade V will receive upgrades appropriate to its increased power, with GM's Magneride shocks, better brakes, and unspecified "chassis enhancements." Both short-wheelbase and long-wheelbase V's will reportedly be built, and it'd come as a surprise if they don't include the best driving automation tech GM has available, like the latest version of Super Cruise with hands-free highway towing.

It's unclear whether Cadillac plans to suffix the Escalade V with Blackwing like it has its final combustion-engined sports sedans, the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings, but it won't be long until we find out. Whatever Cadillac has in store will drop tomorrow—is it too early to say Happy Friday?

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com