Cadillac Teases Blackwing V-8-Powered Super Sedan Prototype at Detroit IndyCar Race

Cadillac's reveal of the upcoming CT4-V and CT5-V was met with mixed reviews as the performance-car faithful anticipated at least one if not both of the new models to sport General Motors' new holy grail V-8 engine: the Blackwing. Instead, they will get twin-turbo V-6 units which, while still potent, fail to place them in direct competition with their expected European rivals. However, Cadillac may have more up its sleeve as it teased two V-Series prototypes during a run around the Belle Isle circuit in Detroit on Saturday—and luckily for us, one of the sport sedans seemed to be V-8-powered.

While Cadillac is remaining quiet on the specs of these two test mules, The Drive was in attendance at the Belle Isle race weekend and heard what certainly sounded to be eight-cylinder grunt coming from the red-camo four-door's tailpipes.