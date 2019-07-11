Cadillac Escalade Performance Variant to Rock 650-HP Camaro ZL1 Engine: Report
General Motors apparently wants a slice of the high-powered SUV segment.
Massively powerful SUVs have sparked major consumer interest as of late with offerings ranging from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to the opulent Bentley Bentayga. Mothers and fathers are seemingly more intrigued than ever in moving their families at high rates of speed, meaning that automakers have been able to cash in on the increased market demand. With its crosstown rivals at Fiat Chrysler already on the bandwagon, General Motors could soon reportedly join with a heavily tuned people-hauler of its own: a Cadillac Escalade sporting a supercharged, 6.2-liter V-8.
Muscle Cars and Trucks cites unnamed sources for the news, alleging that the Escalade could borrow power from its (admittedly distant) GM performance relative, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. In its existing spec, the blown V-8 touts the LT4 moniker and makes 650 horsepower as well as 650 pound-feet of torque. This would be a significant step up from the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 found in the current Escalade, which produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
Admittedly, and with this all being unconfirmed by Cadillac, it seems odd that the automaker would cross-shop for a performance engine when it already has the brand-specific Blackwing V-8 that's expected to be an outright bruiser. That power plant is a newly developed 4.2-liter unit with twin turbos and dual overhead cams, and it's expected to comfortably make 550 horsepower in the Cadillac CT6-V. Other hot Blackwing models are reportedly on their way and in order to live up to the outgoing V-Series, they'll likely pack similar power figures to the ZL1's LT4.
Should Cadillac decide to make a souped-up Escalade—regardless of its engine selection—that would leave Ford and its Lincoln luxury brand as the only Detroit competitors without a share in the segment.
The Drive has reached out to Cadillac for comment on this information and will update with its response.
