Cadillac Escalade Performance Variant to Rock 650-HP Camaro ZL1 Engine: Report

Massively powerful SUVs have sparked major consumer interest as of late with offerings ranging from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to the opulent Bentley Bentayga. Mothers and fathers are seemingly more intrigued than ever in moving their families at high rates of speed, meaning that automakers have been able to cash in on the increased market demand. With its crosstown rivals at Fiat Chrysler already on the bandwagon, General Motors could soon reportedly join with a heavily tuned people-hauler of its own: a Cadillac Escalade sporting a supercharged, 6.2-liter V-8.

Muscle Cars and Trucks cites unnamed sources for the news, alleging that the Escalade could borrow power from its (admittedly distant) GM performance relative, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. In its existing spec, the blown V-8 touts the LT4 moniker and makes 650 horsepower as well as 650 pound-feet of torque. This would be a significant step up from the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 found in the current Escalade, which produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.