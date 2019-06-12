Twin-Turbo, 1,200-HP Drag Racer May Be the Fastest Cadillac Escalade in the World

Blazing fast SUVs and crossovers have become mainstream now with companies like Jeep slapping their most powerful engines in once-common family haulers. And while options like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are available from the factory, other speed freaks would rather build their own—enter the "LSXcalade," a twin-turbo Cadillac that makes upward of 1,200 horsepower.

The Escalade was originally used by the owner's father as a daily driver but, once it was handed down, an LSA supercharger soon found its home in the "V" of the engine. From there, other mods kept piling up, keeping it from being anything other than an asphalt-pounding drag machine.

While subtlety has never been the Escalade's specialty, this build has thrown it completely out the window thanks to a vibrant blue-green wrap job. If that doesn't do it for you, peep the specialty drag wheels with slick tires at all four corners. Collectively, that's enough to tip fellow drag racers off that something's up in the powertrain department.