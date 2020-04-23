The Giant 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Is Still Not The Longest Cadillac Ever

We've already seen the 2021 Cadillac Escalade in its all its wallet-busting, curved OLED screen-having glory but, if you haven't noticed, all the photography of this car released so far is of the standard short-wheelbase model. Well, that nonsense ends now because the company has released a first look at what we like to call The Big Caddy. This is the 2021 Escalade ESV, by far the chonkiest model in Cadillac's portfolio and essentially a lengthened version of the redesigned Escalade we already know.

Even at 227 inches, though, it’s not the longest production Caddy ever. That title belongs to the 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 at a whopping 252 inches. And yes, we had to look that up.