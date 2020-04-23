The Giant 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Is Still Not The Longest Cadillac Ever
Nineteen feet of American luxury will have to do.
We've already seen the 2021 Cadillac Escalade in its all its wallet-busting, curved OLED screen-having glory but, if you haven't noticed, all the photography of this car released so far is of the standard short-wheelbase model. Well, that nonsense ends now because the company has released a first look at what we like to call The Big Caddy. This is the 2021 Escalade ESV, by far the chonkiest model in Cadillac's portfolio and essentially a lengthened version of the redesigned Escalade we already know.
Even at 227 inches, though, it’s not the longest production Caddy ever. That title belongs to the 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 at a whopping 252 inches. And yes, we had to look that up.
Naturally, the ESV boasts a roomier third row and more cargo capacity. Measuring a little more than 15 inches longer overall, the new Escalade ESV packs a Manhattan condo kitchen's worth of space. Specifically, more than 142.8 cubic feet of total cargo room behind the front row. That's more than any other vehicle in the class and also an 18-percent increase over its non-ESV counterpart and the old ESV it replaces—an almost-suspicious amount of growth until you remember this new Escalade uses independent rear suspension instead of the outgoing model's interior space-sapping solid rear axle.
Like the short-bodied Escalade, the ESV will come with that gigantic, 38-inch OLED dash display, available Super Cruise with the ability to automatically change lanes, and the buyer's choice of a 420-hp, 6.2-liter V8 or a no-cost optional 3.0-liter straight-six Duramax turbodiesel.
While Cadillac says 2021 Escalades won't arrive at brick-and-mortar dealerships until this fall, the company has already opened up the online order books as of Thursday.
