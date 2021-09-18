Cadillac Lyriq EV Reservations Are Now Open With a $100 Deposit [Update: They're Sold Out]
GM is hoping for a big win with this EV, and it looks promising.
Updated: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 5:15 p.m. ET: Lyriq reservations sold out in minutes, and the site will now tell you "2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full, but more vehicles will be available to order through your Cadillac dealer starting the Summer of 2022. Contact your dealer for more details."
Earlier: Today is a big day for Cadillac, which is launching its new all-electric Lyriq SUV. Priced at $59,990 with destination charges, GM executives are crossing their fingers as reservations opened today. For a $100 deposit (which seems to be the typical marker for vehicle reservations), buyers can make their intentions known and expect delivery sometime in 2022.
Featuring an ample 340 horsepower plus 325 pound-feet of torque and a range estimate of more than 300 miles, the Lyriq is a highly anticipated model from the luxury brand. The Lyriq is a handsome devil, and it’s poised to slay on GM’s all-new EV-dedicated “Ultium” platform.
The Detroit-based automaker has been teasing the market with its EV plan and the Lyriq appears priced well for the segment. Most importantly, it includes an ambitious 100-kW battery pack capable of a strong range, and DC fast-charging can juice it up at a rate of 190 kW for what it claims is roughly 76 miles of range in ten minutes.
Cadillac’s new EV will go into production in the first part of 2022 at its Spring Hill assembly plant and go on sale later in the year. Meanwhile, buyers today have a chance to order the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition through Cadillac.com. Customers are prompted to choose their preferred interior and exterior color, select their local dealer, input personal information, and pay a $100 refundable deposit.
One in six Cadillac dealerships took a generous buyout offer instead of paying to upgrade to accommodate the EV line; in total, 150 out of 800 dealerships dropped the brand. That shouldn't affect your options to get a Lyriq, however, because Cadillac had what it seemed to believe an excess number of locations anyway.
Regarding that interior, only two colors are available: Satin Steel Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic (basically, gray and black). Inside, similarly-hued color options are Sky Cool Gray and Noir (note that choosing this interior color will delay vehicle availability until early Fall 2022, Cadillac says on the site). Here's hoping Cadillac adds some interesting colors in the near future. Meanwhile, black and gray it is.
Got a tip? Send the writer a note: kristin.shaw@thedrive.com
-
RELATED2023 Cadillac Lyriq: Striking Looks and 300+ Miles of Range Starting at $59,990Cadillac's first full EV is shaping up to be a strong contender in the segment.READ NOW
-
RELATEDGM Invests $2B in Spring Hill, Tennessee Plant to Build Cadillac Lyriq and Other EVsIt's slated to be GM's third EV manufacturing facility as well as its first outside of Michigan.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Cadillac Lyriq Leads GM's Electric Luxury Future, But It's Not Really For the USMeet the tip of the spear for GM's electric future, and Cadillac's latest rebirth. It just starts in China, that's all.READ NOW