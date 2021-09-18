Updated: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 5:15 p.m. ET: Lyriq reservations sold out in minutes, and the site will now tell you "2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full, but more vehicles will be available to order through your Cadillac dealer starting the Summer of 2022. Contact your dealer for more details." Earlier: Today is a big day for Cadillac, which is launching its new all-electric Lyriq SUV. Priced at $59,990 with destination charges, GM executives are crossing their fingers as reservations opened today. For a $100 deposit (which seems to be the typical marker for vehicle reservations), buyers can make their intentions known and expect delivery sometime in 2022.

Featuring an ample 340 horsepower plus 325 pound-feet of torque and a range estimate of more than 300 miles, the Lyriq is a highly anticipated model from the luxury brand. The Lyriq is a handsome devil, and it’s poised to slay on GM’s all-new EV-dedicated “Ultium” platform. The Detroit-based automaker has been teasing the market with its EV plan and the Lyriq appears priced well for the segment. Most importantly, it includes an ambitious 100-kW battery pack capable of a strong range, and DC fast-charging can juice it up at a rate of 190 kW for what it claims is roughly 76 miles of range in ten minutes. Cadillac’s new EV will go into production in the first part of 2022 at its Spring Hill assembly plant and go on sale later in the year. Meanwhile, buyers today have a chance to order the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition through Cadillac.com. Customers are prompted to choose their preferred interior and exterior color, select their local dealer, input personal information, and pay a $100 refundable deposit.

