2023 Cadillac Lyriq Starts at $62,900, AWD Only $2K More

The first car on GM's new Ultium platform that isn't going to be flipped for a quarter-million dollars on Bring a Trailer is set to arrive at dealers soon, and it's named the Cadillac Lyriq. It's the first full electric vehicle for GM's luxury mark, and needless to say, it's kind of a big deal. We've known for a while that pricing was set to be around $60,000, but now the final numbers have been confirmed.

Cadillac announced Monday that the most basic Luxury RWD trim will start at $62,900. That will get you an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles from a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The real news here is the pricing for the AWD model, which we don't know everything about. $64,900 will reportedly get you that car with dual motors and around 500 horsepower, which is a modest increase from the RWD-only model. It's alleged that both of these prices include all destination charges.

Both cars get DC fast charging as standard which can net 76 miles of range per 10 minutes of charge at 190kW. Likewise, at-home charging is quick, with 37 miles of range per hour reportedly possible on the AWD model, and a greater 52 miles of charge per hour doable with the RWD model. Importantly, the Lyriq has an onboard charger to make this happen, which means both of these figures can be achieved with a 240-volt outlet. Cadillac is throwing in two free years of public charging at EVgo stations or $1,500 toward the installation of a 240v plug-in or home charger from Qmerit.

Other information, like how much GM's Super Cruise system will cost, has not been revealed; however, it will definitely be offered and if it takes after other GM models, it'll probably cost between $2,000 and $3,000. What's more, the Lyriq will allegedly be available in just two colors when it launches—black and silver—with other options coming later on.

Production of the Lyriq has already begun at the automaker's Spring Hill Assembly Plant. Deliveries of the launch-spec RWD vehicles are expected within weeks.

Updated @ 12:45 p.m. ET: This article contains information that was first reported by GM Authority and then publicly announced by Cadillac.

