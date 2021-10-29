Hero Parents Turn Son's Wheelchair Into Ferris Bueller Ferrari Costume

"I love it, I mean, this fills me up," commented Tony Alfano, Anthony's father, who has been working on the costume since August with his wife Deanna. "I wish he could be running around with the kids, but this is his time to just be the guy."

"This is a perfect day, perfect thing for him, it makes me feel like I'm doing something right," he said.

"All these people here is what makes it so exciting for us and so exciting for him," added Deanna Alfano. "Had the pants, got the jersey, and we're telling all of our Blackhawks family don't be mad for this year's pass. This is only for this year."

By that, Deanna Alfano means there'll be a fresh costume this good for Anthony next year, as there reportedly is every October. Perhaps it's time someone else steps up the way the Alfanos do, too, and contribute a track chair so Anthony can go as General Patton one of these years.