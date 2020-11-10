Behold This Time Capsule of Single-Owner, Practically New '80s Supercars
One of the vehicles has just 499 miles.
If presented with a tremendous sum of money, the average person would buy a slew of supercars and a big garage to park them in. What follows is typically a bunch of loud noises and the occasional scratch or fender bender as these cars get driven through the years. It's no crime to use supercars for their intended purpose, but occasionally, we're thankful some people didn't, as is the case with the recently unveiled "Time Capsule Collection."
Recently purchased by a company called "Curated," this small collection of spotless supercars consists of five truly impressive vehicles, none of which have more than 4,000 miles in the odometer.
The lowest mileage example, a special-edition Lotus Espirit X180R, has just 499 miles. The other cars in the collection are equally impressive: a 1,200-mile Lamborghini LM002, a 3,200-mile Lamborghini Jalpa, a 2,668-mile Lamborghini Countach, and a Mercedes-Benz SEC 6.0 AMG built before AMG was actually a part of Mercedes, making it extra valuable. Curated does not specify the mileage on the AMG, however.
All of the vehicles are utterly spotless, having been kept by their original owner since they were new in a climate-controlled garage under car covers. Many of them also still have various packaging and literature that they were delivered with—the LM002 still has its original plastic seat covers, for instance. The AMG Mercedes also has a plethora of documentation to go along with it, which is fairly rare.
As to what will be done with these cars now that they're in the collection, the owner claims he's going to continue their preservation as a reference point for future restorations. These cars will likely not gain any more miles than they already have, being seen as investments instead of transportation.
That's a bit disappointing for someone who works at a publication called The Drive, however, some of these vehicles do need to be preserved for the sake of reference. At some point in the future, clean examples of these cars will likely not exist, and if we don't preserve some, we'll have no time capsule to visit to figure out how to make them original again.
