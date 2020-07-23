Stolen Ferrari Mondial Discovered in Canal After Decades Underwater

"Investigations have shown no other crime than the theft of the car," said a police statement reported by NL Times. "The car is completely rusted and will be scrapped."

Authorities quickly connected the Ferrari to the 1994 cold case, likely by matching its VIN and/or serial to a database of stolen cars. Beyond this, though, the Ferrari offered forensics techs only enough to confirm that no violent crime had occurred within the vehicle. Evidence pointing to possible suspects was also absent, forcing authorities to formally reseal the case. No longer needed as evidence in a criminal investigation, the Ferrari has been handed over to its legal owner, its insurer, which has sent the soiled supercar to be scrapped at a local shop.

Locals, however, have suggested placing the car on display at the aquarium of Amsterdam's Artis Zoo, where tanks modeled on the formerly trash-filled canal environment showcase local marine life. A Ferrari would certainly make a unique addition to any aquarium display, and such oddity is par for the course for wildlife exhibits in Amsterdam, which also include a "zoo" of microorganisms. No petting allowed, of course—you've got to book a ticket on a cruise ship if you want hands-on exposure with 2020's trendiest microbes.

Update: 7/23/30 1:30 p.m. ET: We've learned new information on the future of the Ferrari, which we've included below.

"We have put the car for display at our company for now. There is a lot of interest in the car. Both complete and for parts," said De Ooyevaar Autodemontage, the scrapyard where the Ferrari is located, in a message to The Drive.

"The thing is that we are not allowed to sell the car complete. However, when it could go to a museum, the government will make an exception, and allows us to sell the car complete. When [sic] we can't find a museum willing to display the car, we are forced to dismantle the car in parts. Most parts can't be used on a other car, but a lot of collectors are willing to buy parts for collectables, or to transform them into furniture. Like the engine, they want to fix up and turn it into a table with a glass plate on top of it."

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com