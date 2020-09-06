Daily-Driving a 1968 Cadillac Eldorado Will Make You Feel Like You Live in a City of Gold

Do you know the song "Right Place Wrong Time" by Dr. John? It may be from 1973, but it's the tune that comes to mind when I look at Larson Owston's 1968 Baroque Gold Cadillac Eldorado. It's hard not to imagine a hand resting on top of the thin-rim steering wheel, looking down the 1,000-yard hood feeling like the city of gold it's named after. The song also sums up how Owston became the proud owner of this mint daily driver.

It was a case of being in the right place at the wrong time for the car's previous owner. I reached out to talk to Owston, who has a habit of finding steel plated-gold at bargain-basement prices.

Owston is a career truck driver who's been a Vancouver, resident for the last 50 years. Before the Eldorado entered his life, he owned a gold convertible 1968 Cadillac DeVille. In 2017, he spotted an ad for a 1968 Eldorado online with an asking price of $3,900 and no photos attached to the listing. The price was tempting and the lack of photos piqued his curiosity. He decided to call the owner and arranged to see the car with his 20-something-year-old son riding shotgun. Expectations were set very low, as one would with a low-price car ad no photos.