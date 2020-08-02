Someone Really Turned a Ferrari 360 Modena Into a $285K Stretch Limo

The Ferrari 360 Modena is lustful for many reasons—its pedigree, its speed and its near-perfect, mid-engined proportions. That last bit is what we're focusing on here, as the Modena in question has been stretched to fit six passengers behind the two front seats. It might sound strange, and that's because it is, but the seller is sure that someone out there will want it enough to dish out around $285,000 USD.

The Ferrari limo is listed on CarSales and located in Australia. It's not necessarily the first of its kind, though it's certainly designed to party. The Resale Red Prancing Horse lived the life of an exotic sports car for nine years in the United Kingdom before it was brought down under in 2012, where a man named Scott Marshall got his hands on it. In an interview with Street Machine, Marshall described using an air hacksaw to “cut the bastard in half” to turn this premium GT car into an eight-seater party-mobile. Nice.