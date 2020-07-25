Toyota Made This Wonky RAV4 Limo as a Team Building Exercise 

Remember having to work in groups on a school project? The dread of having to rely on classmates to pull their own weight while your grade was on the line. Coordinating after-school schedules to work on the project, and always dealing with that one kid who never did anything. Now imagine needing to build a car with fellow co-workers for no reason other than the spirit of the challenge. That was the case for 200 employees at Toyota's Takaoka plant in Japan, who recently had to come together to build a RAV4 limousine as a team building exercise.

Japanese automotive website Car Watch broke the story of this one of a kind factory limousine, which was constructed at Toyota's Takaoka plant in Japan, the home of the RAV4, Corolla and Harrier/Venza assemblies. It took four months of working in their off-hours to get it done, but the result is a 26-foot-long unibody crossover with acres of rear legroom, an interior table and even little chandeliers.