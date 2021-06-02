2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: The Corolla SUV Is Finally Here

In the last two decades, the market has spoken, and spoken clearly: the people want crossovers and SUVs. This truth has seen Ford pull out of the sedan market entirely, while Volkswagen estimates 50 percent of its sales will be crossovers by 2025. Toyota has also taken notice, with the Japanese automaker deciding to take the Corolla—also known as the best-selling car of all time—and finally turn it into a crossover. Enter the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.
The new model shares little in styling with its sedan or hatchback namesake, with the compact crossover instead striking its own path. It's a more reserved, refined design, with less of the sharper folds and creases familiar in the present model Corolla. Plastic cladding and the higher ride height do much to support the crossover look, along with the typical two-box design, broad haunches, and high roofline.
The new crossover is built on the TNGA-C platform, the same platform as used for the Corolla, CH-R, and Prius, among other vehicles. It sports the same 2.0-liter M20A-FKS four-cylinder turbo engine as the Corolla, too, packing 169 horsepower under the hood and 150 lb-ft of torque at 4400 rpm. Wheelbase is identical to the Corolla hatch at 103.9 inches, while the 71.9 inch width places it just two inches wider, as a clue to the dimensions of the higher-riding crossover.
At at 175.6 inches long, it's also just under four inches longer than the U.S. market hatchback. Think of it as bridging the gap between the CH-R and the RAV4 in the lineup. This is definitely a pavement-first crossover, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the Corolla Cross has 8.1 inches of ground clearance, an above-average figure for the segment that's just half an inch off the RAV4 TRD Off-Road.