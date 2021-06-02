2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: The Corolla SUV Is Finally Here

In the last two decades, the market has spoken, and spoken clearly: the people want crossovers and SUVs. This truth has seen Ford pull out of the sedan market entirely, while Volkswagen estimates 50 percent of its sales will be crossovers by 2025. Toyota has also taken notice, with the Japanese automaker deciding to take the Corolla—also known as the best-selling car of all time—and finally turn it into a crossover. Enter the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.

The new model shares little in styling with its sedan or hatchback namesake, with the compact crossover instead striking its own path. It's a more reserved, refined design, with less of the sharper folds and creases familiar in the present model Corolla. Plastic cladding and the higher ride height do much to support the crossover look, along with the typical two-box design, broad haunches, and high roofline.