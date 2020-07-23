What It's Like to Drive a 1981 Ferrari 512BB LM at Full Tilt Around Monza

After success with its Daytona models, Ferrari began developing a new race car for the 1978 season. Based on the refreshed 512 BB, the resulting four modified LMs saw limited action that year, but the Scuderia soon had to return to the drawing board and come up with a car actually capable of finishing a race.

Weighing around 2,600 pounds, 1979's 512 BB LMs came with fuel injection on their 5.0-liter flat-12 engines, along with a new body from Pininfarina that was 16 inches longer than the production version to improve drag, featuring integrated headlights instead of popups. Nine were made in '79, followed by a further 16 evolutionary models until 1982.