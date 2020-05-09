This Subaru Flat-12 F1 Engine Is an ‘80s Dream Worth Reviving

Ask any old-school Formula 1 fan and they'll tell you—the sport isn't what it used to be. In some cases, that's a good thing. But in others, it's sad knowing that we'll never again see a truly odd car from an obscure team. Since it now costs hundreds of millions of dollars to be competitive in F1, there's no such thing as a "small racing program." And since power units are restricted to the 1.6-liter hybrid V6 format, we will almost certainly never see an engine like this Subaru flat-12 that failed miserably on its debut.

Named the Subaru 1235, the oddball power plant was actually built by Motori Moderni of Italy. It measured 3.5 liters in displacement and had five valves per cylinder, and if my high-school-level math is correct, that equates to 60 valves in total. Ah, just what you want from a completely new engine. Complexity!

The flat-12 formula had worked well for Ferrari in the '70s, earning the Scuderia multiple championships with its 312T line of race cars. However, that era was more than a decade past when Subaru decided to give it a shot in 1990. While it produced a seemingly respectable output of 559 horsepower, it was no match for Honda's new V12 which pushed nearly 100 more horsepower in race trim. There were also the howling Ferrari V12s we know and love today, meaning Subaru was stuck on the outside looking in.