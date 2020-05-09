Lifted and Supercharged Subaru Outback Pickup Isn't Your Neighbor's Crosstrek

Appropriately named the "Superu Withoutback" by its builder and seller, this rig is the perfect amount of ludicrous. You know just by looking at it that it's far from the ordinary lifted Subie, wearing 30-inch tires, a tubular front bumper, and, of course, the flatbed at the rear where you'd normally find a hatch.

These menacing aesthetics aren't superficial, either, as the car—can we still call it that?—is exceptionally quick. The for-sale listing mentions a laundry list of engine mods, starting with the power plant itself being an EJ255/251 hybrid. The short block is a rebuilt EJ255, while the heads are ported EJ251 units. The boxer four-cylinder is then topped with an Eaton M90 supercharger that pumps out a healthy 12 psi of boost. Accompany that with a water and methanol sprayer then voila! You've got yourself a Superu.