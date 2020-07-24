Celebrate the Almighty Subaru 22B’s 22nd Birthday with The Drive’s New Blipshift Merch
The legend that McRae built turns 22 this year, so let’s party like it’s 199...8.
The gravel-slinging Subaru Impreza 22B STi is universally loved, mostly for its ability to slip and slide through all sorts of B-road rally stages. It was built as a homologation special in 1998 to commemorate Subaru’s World Rally Championship Impreza. That car won three consecutive constructor and driver titles starting in ‘95 with the late, great Colin McRae behind the wheel. Twenty-two years and 400 production units later, it’s one of the most treasured Japanese cars of the ‘90s performance era.
And we’ve got the perfect merch to celebrate.
The Drive and Blipshift have collaborated once more to bring you a collection of “22B OR NOT TO BE” gear. Tees, hoodies, tank tops—even a poster to hang in your office or give to your significant other. Nothing says love quite like a heavily boosted EJ22 boxer engine.
Designed by John Coughlin and printed on the finest blends Blipshift has to offer, these are perfect for a long night of wrenching or a first date. You'll know it's for real if they put up with this shirt, right? There's a selection of materials from heavy-duty tees to premium tri-blends to fit the occasion, whatever you might need.
The sale runs through August 5, so there's still time to get your order in. Once it's over, though, it's gone for good.
Click here to buy the T-Shirt/Tank Top/Hoodie.
If you need inspiration or want to kill time heading into the weekend, then here's a quick compilation of the real-deal Subaru rally car sliding for three minutes. In the meantime, stay safe and happy hooning.
