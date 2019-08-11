Speed-Crazed Aussie Builds 1,000-HP Subaru Brat Pickup That Runs 7-Second Quarter-Miles

Anymore, when it comes to all-out drag racers, nothing is off-limits. The quarter-mile strip is no longer reserved for hunks of classic American muscle as imports from both Europe and Japan set records without the need for eight cylinders. The same is true in Australia where, although they love their Fords and Holdens, foreign machinery manages to turn heads by way of massive turbochargers and blistering quick trap speeds. This oddball Subaru Brat pickup is an example of that with 1,000 horsepower and a rear-wheel-drive swap, allowing it to trounce the 1,320-feet stretch in under eight seconds.

Instead of springing for the ever-popular LS family of V-8s to make such huge power numbers, the owner Errol Brittain decided to stay in the Subaru family with a WRX STI-sourced EJ25 four-cylinder. He then had the boxer power plant, which now runs on methanol, built up to provide the necessary grunt for his Brumby pickup, as they call it in Australia. It even features a stock block and crank, and the latter is supposedly good for 40-50 passes between replacements.